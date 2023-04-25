Lori Popejoy will become the dean of MU's Sinclair School of Nursing on May 1, university administration announced Monday in a news release.
Popejoy has been with the nursing school since 2007, working as an associate dean and an associate professor. She has been the nursing school's dean in an interim capacity since July.
"In all of the various roles in which Lori Popejoy has served the university, she has demonstrated her commitment and dedication to the MU Sinclair School of Nursing and to our University," said Latha Ramchand, MU's Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, in a statement.
As interim dean, Popejoy oversaw the opening of a new $30 million facility for the nursing school.
"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the Sinclair School of Nursing into the future," Popejoy said in a statement. "The work of our faculty, staff and students helps improve the health outcomes and well-being as well as overall quality of life for the people we serve."