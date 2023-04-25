Lori Popejoy will become the dean of MU's Sinclair School of Nursing on May 1, university administration announced Monday in a news release.

Popejoy has been with the nursing school since 2007, working as an associate dean and an associate professor. She has been the nursing school's dean in an interim capacity since July.

