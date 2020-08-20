A Bias Hotline for reporting discriminatory behavior is now operating on the University of Missouri campus.
Calls made to the new hotline will be evaluated for response or referral, according to an announcement Thursday from MU administration. The hotline is open to those who experience bias or witness such incidents.
Information reported to the hotline will also "help predict issues and identify pervasive concerns, which will allow us to channel our resources and develop more effective training and educational programs that directly address the trends identified through these calls," according to the announcement.
Administrators stressed that the hotline does not replace other methods for reporting bias concerns, including the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX and the UM System Integrity and Accountability Hotline.
The hotline can be reached at biashotline.ethicspoint.com or by calling (844)-946-1837.