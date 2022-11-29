Incidents of mass violence on college campuses like the shooting at University of Virginia have sparked an increased level of concern about gun laws and other campus safety issues in Columbia and on college campuses.

At MU, carrying concealed or open firearms is against campus policy, but firearms can legally be stored in vehicles. The UM System Board of Curators in December voted to allow gun storage in vehicles to bring the system's policy in line with state law.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

