Lucy Urlacher began to tune pianos because she couldn't stand to play an out-of-tune instrument.
She was teaching elementary school music at the time, and her pianos were in tune at the beginning of the school year. Three months later, they were out of tune with no funding to fix them.
So she checked a book out of the public library, got some pointers from an experienced technician and learned how to tune pianos herself.
Today, Urlacher is the piano technician for the MU School of Music, responsible for keeping all of the university's 120 pianos in tune.
"I just thought this would be something that would be so good to know, and I wanted to know," she said.
Piano tuning requires fine adjustments to the tension of the strings so each one is sweetly in harmony with the other strings. The number of strings and tuning pins on a piano complicates the process, along with regulating the tautness of the strings by turning the pins.
Urlacher typically tunes two pianos a day, although during the State Music Festival in April, she will work on 10 pianos a day.
Tuning one piano can take anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes and needs a precise touch and keen listening skills.
Urlacher starts with a single note, typically the A about middle C, which is the standard pitch. Using a tuning hammer and an app that can give her the pitch of each note, she twists a pin with her tuning lever or "hammer" to tighten or loosen a string. She uses a mute strip to isolate the other strings.
It's all about tuning each note in relation to the last note, she said. After Urlacher finishes all of the strings in an octave, the lowest and highest notes in that octave should sound in unison.
She said he is looking for a smooth sound with the same frequencies. That's why she added a tuner app with its tone generator to her set of tools.
"It's a combination of electronics and knowing the theory behind it that leads to the best results," she said.
Urlacher emphasizes balance and time management when it comes to tuning the many pianos under her care. She said she could spend all of her time focused on one note to make it perfect, but that would be inefficient given the number of pianos she must tune.
"What you're trying to do as a tuner is a balancing act," said Dane Gray, who studies with Urlacher in a piano technicians guild, said. "Finding this perfect compromise, just because no tuning can be perfect."
Urlacher only tunes the grand and upright pianos in the fine arts buildings on campus, but most of her attention is given to the beautiful grands. When she's not tuning, she's maintaining the instruments — cleaning, tightening the screws, aligning the parts or fixing a broken piece.
Next year, Urlacher will celebrate her 40th year as a piano technician. She started in Kansas City as a music teacher and decided to tune pianos after working with one that was terribly out of tune. Eventually she made it a full-time career and started freelancing around Kansas City.
By the time she came to Mizzou in 2008, Urlacher had been tuning for decades in the Kansas City area. Among her list of loyal clientele were Crown Center and a Kansas City concert series, which had her tuning for famous musicians such as Stevie Wonder and the band Motley Crue. She also tuned for Itzhak Perlman, Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gormé and Mannheim Steamroller.
“Stevie Wonder always wanted a piano is his motel room, so they asked me to tune it,” Urlacher said. “They always stressed, ‘Don’t move a thing.’ So, when I had to move the bench, I marked the floor with masking tape where the bench had been in relationship to the piano.’”
Tuning for Motley Crue was much easier. The band only used five keys on the piano, which were marked with masking tape.
“I tuned those five notes, which were barely out of tune because they were tuned in every city they went to,” Urlacher said. “I got $10 a note, and everything was good.”
Urlacher wasn't looking for a job at MU, but a friend recommended her and she applied on a whim. After she was offered the job, she moved to Columbia in 2008 and has been the MU piano technician for 13 years.
"Tuning a piano, the closest comparison is to doing a puzzle," Urlacher said. "It's something I could always keep perfecting."
When she isn't tuning or doing piano upkeep, she takes care of the plants in the School of Music and going on hikes on the many trails around Columbia. The fine arts buildings provide the perfect habitat for plants because of the delicate humidity needed for the fragile instruments.
"She adds so much character to the School of Music," said Christian Martin, junior and one of her students.
Although Urlacher didn't expect to end up as a piano technician, her passion for the craft is evident. And during almost 40 years as a piano technician, she said she tries never to stop improving her skills.
"I'm so lucky because all these pianos are such good quality," she said. "I start where some people get to end."