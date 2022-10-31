Crowder Hall is pictured

Crowder Hall is no longer on the list of about a dozen campus buildings set to be demolished as part of the university’s Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. 

The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you