The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now.
The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
Since its dedication in 1940, Crowder Hall has been home to thousands of ROTC students at the University of Missouri.
MU considered demolishing Crowder Hall as part of the university's Space Reduction & Strategic Relocation Plan, which sparked concern among ROTC alumni. But when the plan was updated in August, Crowder Hall was no longer listed as a building being considered for demolition.
"We have paused plans for Crowder Hall. We will work with leaders from all three ROTC units to ensure that they remain together and have adequate space should we choose to move forward in the future," University of Missouri System President Mun Choi wrote in an August letter to Aaron Bahr, a 2006 MU Air Force ROTC graduate.
Uriah Orland, associate director at the MU News Bureau, said in an email that each building on campus "has a Facility Conditions Need Index (FCNI), an evaluation that determines what percentage of a building is deficient. The larger the number the more deficient a building is, and Crowder Hall has an FCNI of 0.62, meaning that 62% of the building is deficient."
There are currently 49 buildings at MU with an FCNI of 0.40 or greater, meaning 40% of the building is deficient. On the FCNI scale, 0.60 is considered poor condition, and suggests total renovation is required.
"Unfortunately, many buildings on campus require vast improvements to meet today's standards," Orland, said. "Facility needs for campus currently total $958 millions, with an average growth rate of about $35 million in deferred maintenance and capital renewal each year."
The ability to house all three branches in one building gives MU an edge over ROTC programs at other college campuses, Bahr said.
"Having all of the services represented under one roof instills the importance of the 'one team, one fight' joint service warrior ethos concept early in a cadet’s or midshipman’s development as a military officer, a concept that they will carry with them and pay dividends throughout their careers," Bahr said in an interview.
Another MU graduate, Cade Knipp, also opposed demolishing Crowder Hall.
"It's nice to have everyone there at Crowder because we are very intertwined within the military community, especially on campus," said Knipp, who graduated from MU in August and is a second lieutenant in the Army.
"We all use each other's equipment because we all train kind of the same way," Knipp said.
A demolition date was never set for Crowder Hall, Orland said. The building has no known structural concerns.