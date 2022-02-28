A civil lawsuit filed by former MU student Daniel Santulli's family following his incapacitation due to an alleged fraternity hazing incident will receive a new judge.
An attorney representing Ryan Delanty, one of the lawsuit's 23 defendants, motioned for the change, which was granted during a Monday morning hearing. John G. Schultz, the Kansas City-based attorney, declined to comment following the hearing.
Attorneys for Delanty, who remains listed in the MU student directory, and other defendants have motioned to dismiss the lawsuit and increase the security of the case's online records.
The case is proceeding in Boone County Circuit Court.
Santulli, 19, remains unresponsive after an Oct. 19 "pledge father reveal party" at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house that led to his hospitalization, his family's attorney confirmed Monday. The fraternity is among the defendants.
The lawsuit alleges Santulli was ordered to consume an entire bottle of vodka during the event, and that his blood alcohol content was 0.486 % when he was transported to University Hospital in cardiac arrest.
Delanty is named in the lawsuit as Santulli's "pledge father," or assigned older member who acts as a mentor to an incoming member.
The list of defendants also includes student leaders of the fraternity chapter and its chapter board of advisors.
David Bianchi, a Miami-based lawyer representing the Santulli family, has called the incident "the worst injury of any fraternity pledge” he’s seen in 30 years of work in the field.
Days after Santulli was initially hospitalized, the University of Missouri withdrew its recognition of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as Fiji.