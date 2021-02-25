MU commencement ceremonies for May and August graduates will be held in person over two weekends in May, and 2020 graduates will be invited back for ceremonies over a weekend in April, the university announced Thursday morning.
According to an MU web page dedicated to commencement information:
The dates for spring and August graduates will be May 7-9 and May 14-16.
- Ceremonies for 2020 graduates will be April 23-25.
Although it’s not final yet, ceremonies will probably be held in Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center. All will be livestreamed.
Students can get tickets for as many as six visitors. The visitors will be grouped in “pods” that will be socially distanced from each other. Other safety protocols, including wearing masks, will be required.
MU officials will share other information as it becomes available at commencement.missouri.edu.
“We promised the university community that we would celebrate our graduates in person as soon as it was safe to do so,” Provost Latha Ramchand said in an MU news release. “Using a variety of strategies, and in consultation with our public health experts, we are developing plans to ensure we can safely hold these ceremonies for our graduates and their families.”
In-person commencements haven’t been held at MU since December 2019. Last year, virtual celebrations were held to honor the 2020 graduates, but they weren’t traditional graduation ceremonies. Columbia hotels and restaurants that count on the business from thousands of families during graduation weekend were especially hard-hit by the cancellation of in-person events last spring.
MU Registrar Brenda Selman acknowledged both the importance of the commencement ceremonies and the limitations that will still affect this year’s plans.
“We know how important commencement is to our students — it is a culmination of the academic experience and the ceremonial awarding of degrees,” Selman said in the release. “This year’s ceremonies will not look like previous ones, but we are looking forward to resuming this beloved university tradition.”
Students took to social media soon after the announcement.
“Being the first person in my family to go to college, I never imagined feeling so conflicted about attending my own doctoral commencement ceremony, especially after having to cancel all of our arrangements last year when my degree was actually conferred,” Joseph Deak tweeted. “Wild ride.”
Anthony Tretter, president of the Missouri Students Association, called the announcement “a tremendous outcome for Mizzou students.”
“For months, we have advocated for a commencement ceremony that is both safe and includes dates for both 2020 and 2021 graduates,” Tretter wrote. “I am looking forward to seeing caps and gowns only a few months from now!”
“Wow I could cry!!! This feels so special to me,” Christina Thomas, who graduated last year, posted on Facebook. “To have finished my undergrad in the beginning of a global pandemic and every other devastating thing that’s happened in that period of time, this feels SO redemptive.”
Meanwhile, Columbia College announced last week that it will hold a virtual commencement ceremony May 1.