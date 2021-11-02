After years of deferred maintenance, MU has decided to vacate and demolish the Manor House Student Apartments. Tenants of the building, who are mostly MU graduate students, were given notice last week that they are expected to vacate by the end of their leases in June 2022.
MU purchased Manor House in 1996 and it has since been utilized for graduate and family housing. Over the years, issues with plumbing and roofing have resulted in water and electrical outages for the entire building.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said maintaining Manor House is no longer feasible due to the high costs of these accumulating issues.
“By eliminating this building, we eliminate more than $13.5 million in deferred maintenaince that does not need to be done,” Basi said.
MU Residential Life sent out an email on Oct. 26 announcing the closure of Manor House at the end of the current lease due to foreseeing these “disruptions increasing over the years and continuing to affect the experience of Manor House residents.”
Some residents, such as graduate student Hao Yuan, feel uneasy with the fact they must find a new living situation for next year.
“This came as a huge surprise to me,” said Yuan. “I was planning to stay in Manor while I finished my education here.”
Most international and graduate students were attracted to Manor House’s reasonable prices and prime location between campus and downtown. As far as university-owned apartments, Tara Apartments is the other popular option for graduate students, but many are put off by the extra 20-minute walk to campus.
“We have determined through a lot of evaluation and a through a lot of conversations that this is a situation where this building is not providing additional value to the university, and if it was kept it would likely raise the costs for the tenants in that building significantly,” said Basi.
Within four weeks of making the decision, MU developed a plan to effectively communicate with and accommodate Manor House residents. This plan offered opportunities for tenants to express their concerns, information on other living options and help with moving and the costs involved with the process.
With the information and resources provided, residents at Manor House now have eight months to find a new place to live.