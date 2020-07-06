MU Police Chief Doug Schwandt is retiring after 20 years in the position, Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward announced Monday. Brian Weimer, major of operations with MU Police, will serve as interim chief effective Aug. 3.
Weimer, who joined the department in 1992, currently oversees the patrol division, the crime prevention unit, the investigation division and staff services, according to a Monday news release. He is also responsible for, among other duties, the selection and promotion of officers, officer training and investigating the department’s internal affairs.
He will replace Schwandt, who announced his retirement in June, according to the release. Prior to his 20 years heading MU’s department, he served 21 years with Columbia police. Schwandt did not respond to requests for an interview from the Missourian last week.
A national search for a new permanent chief is being planned by Ward.
In the Monday news release, Weimer said the department should reflect “the diversity of the community it serves.”
“Our officers interact with all members of our community and work to meet their needs and to ensure they feel safe and included,” he said.
Weimer’s annual salary in the interim position will be $125,160, according to spokesman Sara Diedrich. Schwandt earns $132,897.
MU Police is the primary law enforcement agency for MU’s campus. Bills passed by Columbia city council in August 2019 also gave the department jurisdiction over Greektown, where a majority of MU’s fraternity and sorority houses are located, and the Campus Lodge buildings.