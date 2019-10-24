MU Police Department warned students Thursday of a social media scam offering money for nude photos.
In a press release, the department said it has received several reports of individuals being offered money for nude photos on social media platforms.
The offer is fake and if individuals reply, the suspect threatens to post the photos to porn sites or blackmails the individuals into making further contact with the suspect, the release said.
MUPD reminds those online to limit personal information they share, block strangers and refrain from adding unfamiliar people to friends lists. Other social media safety tips can be found on the MUPD website.
The investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact MU Police Department.