Bin Wu, an engineering professor at MU, has only used his car twice in the past four months after putting together a tricycle that runs on solar power.

He calls his solar-powered trike "a horse that doesn't need feeding."

  • Community reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis in news writing and reporting. Reach me at asgqw6@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

