MU professor hosts 16th Breast Cancer Awareness photo event

To raise awareness for breast cancer, community members and students gathered at MU’s Francis Quadrangle on Thursday.

Bill Horner, a political science professor at MU, has hosted a photo event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 2006. Every year, he encourages people to join the photo to raise awareness of breast cancer.

MU professor, William Horner, instructs students and faculty to stand in the ribbon design

MU professor Bill Horner instructs students and faculty to stand in the ribbon design on Thursday at MU’s Francis Quadrangle. Horner began the annual photo event after his wife’s diagnosis and continues it every year to spread awareness of breast cancer.
MU students and faculty cheer

MU students and faculty cheer for breast cancer survivors on Thursday at MU’s Francis Quadrangle. The event was the first time the group photo was held in person since 2019.
Heather Carver supports her colleague

Breast cancer survivor Heather Carver supports her colleague, Becca Fallon, on Thursday at the Quad. “I’m the reason the photo began,” Carver said. Her husband, Bill Horner, started the annual photo.
From left, Truman, Becca Fallon, Jackie O’Rourke and Melissa Pemberton smile

From left, Truman, Becca Fallon, Jackie O’Rourke and Melissa Pemberton smile during a group photo on Thursday at Francis Quadrangle. “Everyone I have worked with has been a great support, and I feel loved,” said Fallon, a breast cancer survivor and professor of political science at MU.
Truman and Becca Fallon pose for a group photo

Truman and Becca Fallon pose for a group photo on Thursday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “I have done this photo every year, and this year I was in the front,” Fallon said. “I get to because I am still here.”

