MU professor hosts sixteenth Breast Cancer Awareness photo event

MU professor Bill Horner instructs students and faculty to stand in the ribbon design on Thursday at MU’s Francis Quadrangle. Horner began the annual photo event after his wife’s diagnosis and continues it every year to spread awareness of breast cancer.
From left, Truman, Becca Fallon, Jackie O’Rourke and Melissa Pemberton smile during a group photo on Thursday at Francis Quadrangle. “Everyone I have worked with has been a great support, and I feel loved,” said Fallon, a breast cancer survivor and professor of political science at MU.
Truman and Becca Fallon pose for a group photo on Thursday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. “I have done this photo every year, and this year I was in the front,” Fallon said. “I get to because I am still here.”
To raise awareness for breast cancer, community members and students gathered at MU’s Francis Quadrangle on Thursday.
Bill Horner, a political science professor at MU, has hosted a photo event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 2006. Every year, he encourages people to join the photo to raise awareness of breast cancer.
“We have not missed a year and had to adapt to COVID,” Horner said. “We did have people send in pictures and made a composite in 2020, but we’ve done it somewhere in person every other year.”
For the picture, everyone wears pink and forms the shape of the breast cancer ribbon. Although this year’s picture was on the Quad, in previous years it has been taken at other notable places across campus.
“We have done it on the field of Faurot Field, the basketball court at Mizzou Arena, in front of Memorial Union, and have done it on the Quad a few times,” Horner said.
Horner has a personal reason for hosting the event. His wife, Heather Carver, is a professor in the Theatre Department at MU and a breast cancer survivor.
“The personal reason is that my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005,” Horner said. “The first photo started as a tribute to my wife, who was going through treatment at the time, and then it has sort of grown into something and we’ve used it for different things for over the years.”
Horner, his wife and two daughters all got involved with activities that raised awareness for cancer, like the Susan G. Komen Organization, the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. On campus, Horner is the faculty adviser for Camp Kesem, which is a camp that supports individuals who have parents affected by cancer. He said that due to his profession, he also had a policy-based reason for starting the annual photo.
“The more policy-based reason is because I have worked over the years for different organizations and use my photo for fundraising for Komen or the American Cancer Society,” Horner said. “When it comes down to it, I started doing it for my young daughters to get excited about and for my wife.”