An MU School of Medicine professor has received $1.8 million to study drinking, insomnia and brain inflammation.
Mahesh Thakkar, professor and director of research in the Department of Neurology, plans on using the money to study how alcohol abuse leads to insomnia, sleep disturbances and brain inflammation in mice.
“The major problem alcohol abusers have is they can’t go to sleep,” Thakkar said in a news release. “They have to drink alcohol to fall asleep. If they keep drinking, they build a tolerance and need even more alcohol to go to sleep.”
The goal is to find treatments to prevent insomnia so alcohol abusers do not face the temptation of alcohol as a sleep catalyst, Thakkar said.
The study will examine the brain cells of mice while they drink alcohol and while they are in states of withdrawal. This will attempt to answer why brain cells important for wakefulness are hyperactive in people with substance use disorder.
His research will also look into whether sleeplessness or alcohol abuse adds to brain inflammation.
“This has a lot of implications,” Thakkar said in the news release. “If (the inflammation) is caused by insomnia and associated sleep disturbances, then any one who has sleep disturbances from apnea or restless legs may have brain inflammation because they can’t go to sleep.”
The National Institutes of Health gave the grant to Thakkar.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.