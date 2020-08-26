Joel Poor, the MU professor relieved of his teaching duties after a comment he made during a marketing class this week, will continue supporting a campus marketing center and laboratory this semester, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Wednesday.
Poor asked international students in his Monday morning class where they were from. When one answered Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus pandemic originated, Poor said, ”Let me get my mask on.”
He went on to welcome the student and ask whether there had been any problems with travel due to the pandemic.
A Twitter account shared a 20-second recording of the exchange, with demands for MU to fire Poor. MU’s Twitter account said it had submitted the video to the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX. By the end of the day, Poor alerted his class over Canvas that he would no longer be teaching this semester.
Poor, who has been at MU since 2000, is a non-tenure track associate teaching professor and was teaching Principles of Marketing and Services Marketing classes. NTT professors do not have the long-term job security tenured professors do, and their contracts are subject to non-renewal.
Poor said by email Tuesday he was unable to comment, instead referring questions to Basi. However, a student posted on Twitter the apology Poor sent to the class via Canvas. In it, he explained he meant his comment as a joke and felt the video shared on Twitter didn’t provide enough context but also that what he said was still wrong.
“It doesn’t matter if I didn’t intend to offend someone, the fact that I did is what counts,” Poor wrote. “When someone tells us we did something wrong, we need to be humble, not defensive and learn from it.”
Poor ended the note by saying, “If I offended you by this, I’m so sorry.”
Basi said he could not discuss the specific process officials used in relieving Poor of his teaching duties or provide further details about the situation because it is a personnel matter.
The Office for Civil Rights and Title IX lays out an overview of its procedures on its website. Once a report is filed detailing the incident, an official will reach out to the person who filed the report. If the person decides to make a formal complaint, MU will “take reasonable steps to investigate the matter, stop the harassment, prevent its recurrence and remedy its effects,” according to the website.
In a Tuesday news release, MU said officials would investigate the comments, giving Poor “due process.”
Many replies to the tweet called Poor’s comment xenophobic and offensive. Others defended him, saying it was nothing more than an out-of-context joke and a longer video shows that.
Poor has won awards for his teaching, more recently including the Shelter Insurance Teaching Excellence Award in Marketing in 2018. One student created a petition to keep Poor as a professor, which had over 7,200 signatures Wednesday evening. Fieldhouse and Willie’s, a local sportsbar, announced in an Instagram post that it would be doing a $100 gift card giveaway to support Poor. Another Instagram account, @free_joelpoor, is also selling T-shirts to support him..