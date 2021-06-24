MU Provost Latha Ramchand was peppered with questions about salary cuts at Thursday's MU Faculty Council meeting.
About 20 tenured faculty in MU's School of Medicine will see salary cuts ranging from 10% to 25% starting Sept. 1 after recent productivity reviews, the Missourian has reported.
Members of the council brought up concerns with the reviews and cuts. They asked when the criteria included in the reviews were implemented, about the lack of shared governance within the School of Medicine, how much money was being saved by the cuts and more.
Peter Wilden, a member of the council and the Fiscal Affairs Committee chair, shared concerns on behalf of some faculty in the School of Medicine, where he is based. He said they were worried the criteria for the reviews had been updated and shared too late for faculty to adjust their behavior.
Wilden likened the sharing of the criteria to "having the rules changed in the middle of the game."
He said faculty agreed on their workloads with their department chairs the previous year, but several months later the criteria for the reviews were suddenly different.
Ramchand agreed that the criteria were shared late and said ideally faculty would be given time to adjust, but that didn't happen in this case. She emphasized that while not justifying how the criteria were shared, MU did look to other universities to see how they handled tenured faculty reviews.
Leslie Lyons, a council member involved with fiscal affairs in the College of Veterinary Medicine, said faculty are perceiving these cuts as a way to save money. She said nobody disagrees with accountability, but the timing of the cuts makes it seem like money is the issue.
She asked Ramchand how much money the cuts saved, including salary, benefits and 12-month appointments' drops to nine-month appointments.
"I don't think the dollar amounts are going to be significant," Ramchand said. "This is not, in my mind, a tool to help with our budget."
Ramchand didn't think the cuts would save much money immediately but could save more in the long run. However, she said the cuts were more about accountability than money.
Ramchand also took questions from people attending the meeting. Kathy Sharpe-Timms, a professor emeritus at the School of Medicine, wondered if retirement could be affected by the cuts. Ramchand said it would not.
Ryan Thomas, an associate professor at the School of Journalism, asked whether deans at other colleges and schools, such as the College of Arts and Science and the School of Journalism, had been tasked with coming up with similar review policies.
Ramchand said those deans had not yet been asked to do that.
Ramchand also said nine-month appointment faculty should be reviewed in addition to 12-month appointment faculty to ensure the review process was equitable.
Dennis Lubahn, a biochemistry professor jointly appointed to the School of Medicine and the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, spoke with the provost for nearly 11 minutes during the meeting. He repeated many talking points he previously shared with the Missourian.
Notably, he asked Ramchand what the purpose of the cuts was and why one standard was being applied to all faculty. He also implored the provost to get faculty involved with the making of review standards going forward, stressing the importance of shared governance.
Ramchand said there is no financial emergency motivating the cuts.
She also said that one set of rules was not used for every college. She said it was left to the deans of the colleges to come up with their own review policies.
On faculty governance, Ramchand invited faculty to sit down with her and ask her questions so they can have a dialogue about this issue and others.
"We would never claim we have all the solutions," Ramchand said. "If we're not doing what's right, please let us know. Reach out. Reach out to us before you go to the media and share all those emails."
Lubahn said after the meeting that he might take her up on that offer.
Ramchand also said during the meeting that the reviews assessed data from the last year, a point that conflicted with earlier information provided by MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Basi and Ramchand talked after the meeting, and Ramchand deferred to Basi, who said he had spoken directly to School of Medicine administration.
He said the administration confirmed the reviews assessed multiple years, not one.
Lubahn said he likes Ramchand and Basi and doesn't blame them for what's happening.
He said he got his information from faculty in the School of Medicine and doesn't think that information is wrong. He thinks the discrepancy between their understandings of the source of the standards and whether there was a financial motivation could be credited to different perspectives.
"It's like the blind men grabbing hold of different parts of the elephant," Lubahn said. "Everyone has a different perspective."
During a UM System Board of Curators meeting Thursday, University of Missouri President Mun Choi was asked if MU ever tied salary cuts to productivity reviews before or if this was the first time.
"I joined in March 2017. The authority for the president to modify compensation has been in existence as far as I understand since 1969. Perhaps there was, but I was hired with the mandate to ensure that we operate the university with accountability — accountability for achieving the excellence that we expect from this university as well as the three other universities that are part of the one system," Choi said.
"I believe very strongly that we have outstanding faculty," Choi said. “But I also believe that we are all accountable. We should deliver on our expectations. So the performance-based salary reductions are temporary — each of us are holding ourselves accountable as long as others.”
Missourian reporter Anna Watson contributed to this article.