MU has erected a permanent casing over the tombstone of Thomas Jefferson on Francis Quadrangle that cost the university around $20,000.
The acrylic case was put in place by MU to ramp up security around the obelisk after incidents of vandalism occurred near it and the bronze statue of Jefferson sitting nearby.
"We took this action to protect it from vandalism," MU Spokesperson Christian Basi noted in an email. "This is Jefferson’s original tombstone, and it was entrusted to the university. We have a responsibility to ensure that it is preserved appropriately."
Many took to Twitter after the case was built to criticizing the decision.
"Disgust. To be putting this in glass as if it is a piece of art or sacred and in need of protection... sick," MU undergraduate Caycee Roth wrote in a tweet Sunday.
The death of George Floyd in May sparked conversations related to racism and social justice across the United States. These conversations included criticizing historical figures, such as Jefferson, and many MU students called for the removal of the Thomas Jefferson statue.
MU issued a statement June 12 announcing its decision to keep the Jefferson statue on campus after a meeting between Choi, three UM curators, leaders of the Legion of Black Collegians and Roman Leapheart, a student who circulated a petition to remove the Thomas Jefferson statue.
“The conversation was an example of the power of civil discourse and included discussion of complex issues and different perspectives,” UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in the statement made June 12 about the decision. “After further discussion with other curators, the university decided not to remove the Jefferson statue. We learn from history. We contextualize historical figures with complex legacies. We don’t remove history."
Following the decision, the words "SAY HER NAME SALLY HEMINGS" were spray painted on the sidewalk in front of the statue. Weeks before in May, someone placed a plastic bag over the statue's head.
This isn't the first time the statue and tombstone have been a point of contention for students. During the protests on campus in 2015, sticky notes that read “racist,” “rapist” and “slave seller,” among other terms, were placed on the statue. Defenders of Jefferson would occasionally remove them and drape an American flag around the statue.
A task force was formed prior to the start of the fall semester to contextualize the statue and Jefferson's life. It consists of students, faculty, staff, curators, alumni and historians and has been meeting regularly, said Basi. The names of those on the committee were not immediately made available.
Basi said that the task force is expected to make a recommendation by early 2021.
According to previous Missourian reporting, MU was the first university established on the land purchased in the Louisiana Purchase. This land was acquired by Jefferson's administration from France in the early 19th century. Years after Jefferson's death, requests were put in to receive his tombstone. It was eventually given to MU and unveiled in 1885.