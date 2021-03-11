MU received over $8.6 million in gifts during the 24-hour Mizzou Giving Day event.
Mizzou Giving Day integrated competition, gift matching and social media challenges to raise money from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
"These gifts from our alumni and friends on Mizzou Giving Day are fuel to keep Mizzou’s academic mission and vibrant traditions going strong through any challenge," said Jackie Lewis, vice chancellor for advancement at MU, in a news release.
3,624 gifts were given to the university in total.
Competition between schools and colleges were used to inspire donations. The Mizzou Alumni Association garnered the most gifts overall with 793. They matched gifts up to $100, and raised $80,000.
With 735 gifts, the Missouri School of Journalism received the most gifts between the schools and colleges.
The College of Veterinary Medicine asked for $75 gifts to match its 75th anniversary milestone and raised $300,240. The School of Health Professions similarly asked for $20 gifts to match its 20th anniversary and raised $15,885.
The day also integrated five social media challenges for people to participate in for a chance to win $500 that would go to a Mizzou fund of choice.
"This continued generosity has proven that in times of need, Tigers support Tigers," said MU President Mun Choi in a news release.