MU junior Shelby Johnson was overcome with emotion as she described how she has wanted to be a teacher since she was young because of her first-grade teacher.
“I want to spark the same joy she did,” Johnson said.
On Thursday, she became the first recipient of the Patricia McIntosh Coles and Gary J. Coles Scholarship for Elementary Education. It is being funded through the couple’s $1 million gift to MU’s College of Education, which will establish scholarships for MU students who are studying to become elementary school teachers, according to an MU news release.
“As accomplished educators themselves, the Coleses know the importance of passing knowledge on to the next generation,” Jackie Lewis, MU vice chancellor for advancement, said in the news release.
During a Zoom event Thursday to announce the gift and recipient, Erica Lembke, interim dean of the MU College of Education, said, “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate teachers appreciation week than through this gift from the Coleses.”
Patricia Coles is a longtime school teacher and administrator, including several years in Columbia Public Schools during the 1980s, according to the release. When she was in college, she went to the Mississippi Delta to work with students with limited resources.
“It was an overwhelming experience for me, as the children didn’t have enough books or teachers,” she said in the release. “I saw what their needs were and how they hungered for learning. That was when I realized I was going to be a teacher to try to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Gary Coles graduated from MU in 1981 with a master’s degree in business and later returned to MU to teach classes in the MBA program, according to the release.
“Our scholarship at MU was our way of trying to pay forward the debt we owe to all our teachers,” he said during the event.
“Both of you were lifelong learners and teachers who helped to inspire support,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said at the event. “That commitment will be fostered through the people we have here today.”
Johnson, who is majoring in elementary education, said in the release she is honored to accept the scholarship and it will reduce her financial stress and worries. “It is inspiring that the Coleses are giving back in this way,” she said, “and I am excited to become a teacher so that I can continue to serve others and impact the communities around me just as the Coleses have.”
“If I could be any sort of the teacher that you have been, Patricia, I would be honored,” Johnson said tearfully as she introduced the couple at the event.