Jim Fitterling has a lot of identities: Missourian, MU alumnus, businessman and stage four cancer survivor. He added "donor" to his list with a $6 million donation to the NextGen Precision Health Institute, announced Friday at MU.
He had many reasons to donate to the construction of the NextGen Precision Health Institute, but one of his biggest motivations was his hope to encourage research collaboration opportunities.
According to Elizabeth Loboa, dean of the MU College of Engineering, the initiative will combine the research and strengths of all four universities in the UM System to "truly address and treat and improve patient outcomes in cancer, multiple neurological disorders — including PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, Alzheimer's, dementia — and cardiovascular disease."
Fitterling said that MU has many "fantastic advantages," from the university's research reactor to its expertise in big data analytics, from its two national swine resource and research centers to the research done between the Truman Veterans' Hospital and MU Health Care. He said he is amazed by the innovation and expertise at MU, but he thinks it would be more effective to join forces.
"What we can do in a collaborative environment using big data analytics and using the best techniques that we have is to shorten that time to develop those new treatments, actually get them out faster and find discoveries sooner," Fitterling said.
This vision of collaboration is something Fitterling has implemented throughout his career. After graduating in 1983 with an engineering degree, he started working with Dow, an international chemical corporation that manufactures plastics, chemicals and agricultural products. Fitterling is now CEO of the company.
"One of the fundamental beliefs I'm working hard to instill at Dow is that there isn't one of us who's as smart as all of us," Fitterling said. "Together, we are so much more effective and so much more powerful and so much more dynamic than we are individually."
University leaders broke ground in June on the $220.8 million facility, and the institute is expected to open Oct. 19, 2021. Aside from this personal monetary gift, the project has received funding from a combination of private and corporate support, contributions from the UM System and contributions from the state.
University leaders are hoping to receive further support from the state for the project.
