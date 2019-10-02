The University of Missouri has received a $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to lead 16 Midwestern universities to commercialize products from biomedical research.
The Midwest Biomedical Accelerator Consortium (MBArC), based at MU, will support investigators across six contiguous states to commercialize their research innovations. The collaborations will initiate a link between MU and the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, and will include collaboration with MU campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis.
The consortium will be led by William Fay, MU School of Medicine senior associate dean for research; Sheila Grant, MU associate vice chancellor of research and strategic initiatives and MU College of Engineering associate dean of research; and Bill Turpin, MU interim associate vice chancellor for economic development, according to a UM System press release announcing the grant.
The consortium will develop partnerships that give researchers the training and resources needed to validate the clinical and commercial feasibility of their innovations. It will also provide researchers with funding and mentorship necessary to develop products that prevent and treat diseases.
The NIH grant includes $994,707 for the first year then $980,957 each succeeding year until August 2023.