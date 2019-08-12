MU has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Research.
The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security sponsor the program and gave the distinction, which will last until 2024.
Rohit Chadha, an associate professor of electrical engineering and computer science in MU’s College of Engineering, is recognized as one of the leaders of cybersecurity at MU. He said this distinction is strong evidence of the school's research capacity in cybersecurity.
“This distinction is a recognition of sustained excellence in cutting-edge research, education and outreach demonstrated by our faculty and students in the vital field of cybersecurity,” Chadha said in a news release.
Chadha told the Missourian that he and his colleagues developed two software programs that check for holes in security protocols.
"My research group has built software tools that check the correctness of security protocols. Security protocols are designed to enable the exchange of sensitive data over the internet. Our tools check if their designs are correct, and a malicious actor cannot gain access to sensitive data,” Chadha wrote in an email.
The National Center of Academic Excellence is dedicated to reducing vulnerability in national information infrastructure by promoting higher education and expertise in cyber defense. More than 270 universities and colleges are designated as CAEs in cyber defense.
MU is the second university in the state to be designated as CAE in Cyber Defense Research. There are four other universities in Missouri recognized as CAEs in Cyber Defense Education.