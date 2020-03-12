The longstanding MU student newspaper, The Maneater, will stay in business after a student media fee referendum passed Wednesday in a 2,274 to 736 student vote on the annual Missouri Students Association ballot.
"The Missouri Students Association is proud that Mizzou student media, a rich tradition embedded in the fabric of our school, will be able to continue providing coverage to our campus community," MSA said in a news release.
The referendum will add $2.50 to the MU student fee per semester. It will fund all four Mizzou Student Media publications — The Maneater, MUTV, KCOU/88.1 FM and Livestream Mizzou.
The Maneater was thankful for student support. It tweeted, "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, MU for voting to support Mizzou Student Media!" following the referendum's Wednesday approval.
Referendum 59-15 passed Wednesday at 6 p.m. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, MU for voting to support Mizzou Student Media! pic.twitter.com/z3CfPrxzSF— The Maneater (@TheManeater) March 11, 2020
The Maneater had been primarily self-sufficient since its founding in 1955, but prior to the vote Monday, Maneater Editor-in-Chief Leah Glasser said the paper struggled over the past few years.
"Everything is up in the air if we don't get funding," Glasser said Monday.
MUTV and KCOU have struggled as well since they were dropped as MSA auxiliaries in the spring of 2018 and lost funding. MUTV has not broadcast a live show since December 2018.