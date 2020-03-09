After recently celebrating its 65th anniversary in mid-February, longstanding MU student newspaper The Maneater faces an uncertain future. In an election that opened Monday, MU students will vote whether to approve funding for The Maneater and three other student media groups — KCOU, MUTV and Livestream Mizzou.
The Missouri Students Association's referendum proposes a student media fee that would fund all four publications for $2.50 per semester per student.
"Everything is up in the air if we don't get funding," Leah Glasser, editor-in-chief of The Maneater, said.
The Maneater has been primarily self-sufficient since its founding in 1955, but has been struggling over the past few years, Glasser said.
KCOU and MUTV have also struggled to find support. Both were financially supported as auxiliaries of MSA until they were dropped in spring 2018. MUTV has not broadcast a live show since December 2018.
After KCOU and MUTV were dropped, all four publications came together under one budget as Mizzou Student Media. They have since depended on support from the Division of Student Affairs, Glasser said.
"They were giving us the money, but they didn't want that to be the long-term funding model because it just wasn't really gonna work," Glasser said. "It was just like pouring money into this operation, and that's not something that the university can afford."
MUTV General Manager Hank Noah said that was where William Stackman, MU's vice provost for student affairs, introduced the idea of the referendum.
In order for the fee to be instated, 60% of the student voting population must vote to pass the referendum. Glasser said she hopes Maneater alumni, who posted testimonials in a March 1 article by The Maneater, would support the newspaper if the referendum does not pass.
Voting started at 6 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The vote was delayed after the MSA voting system crashed on the original voting date, March 2.
Glasser said the delay has taken away momentum from Mizzou Student Media's campaign, which was largely based on social media.
Voting begins NOW. Students have until 6:00pm on Wednesday, March 4th to #voteYES on the referendum. The link is in our bio! #bystudentsforstudents pic.twitter.com/eHBqUo0i9s— Mizzou Student Media (@ZouStudentMedia) March 3, 2020
"Last Monday I was feeling great, this Monday not as great," she said.
Noah felt differently.
"I feel really, really good about our chances right now," he said. "I think a lot of people really value student journalism."
Glasser described the importance of The Maneater in her personal experience, saying it was "real experience right off the bat."
"It wouldn't be the best journalism school in the world if we didn't have an independent publication," Glasser said. "I think that we kind of serve as a watchdog not only for the administration, but for the student government ... we serve a larger purpose."
Students can vote online through the student elections website.