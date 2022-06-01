Of the roughly 34,000 families served by central and northeastern Missouri food pantries last year, 37% were forced to make a decision between health care and groceries.
And 42% said they have to choose between groceries or keeping the lights on, according to a new report released Wednesday by Feeding Missouri and the MU Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security.
The report, titled “Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021,” was organized by the Institute’s senior project coordinator Bill McKelvey. MU researchers compiled data over the summer of 2021 reflecting statewide hunger metrics amid a surge of the delta COVID-19 variant.
“The data we received from the Food Assistance & Hunger in the Heartland study confirmed much of what we see in our day-to-day work,” Shannon Stokes, chief programs officer for The Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri, said in a news release.
“So many families rely on pantries to ensure consistent access to healthy food,” she added. “The number of families experiencing very low food security, which means their eating patterns are disrupted by lack of access to food, is significant.”
The study found that the Food Bank of Central and Northeastern Missouri pantries serves more than 90,000 unique clients annually, with 70% of them experiencing food insecurity. This measure is up 2.5% from a similar 2013 report from the Institute on the regional food pantry system.
The new report also indicated a variety of clientele at regional pantries:
- Thirty-six percent of households surveyed included at least one adult over 65.
- Thirty-seven percent included at least one child under 18.
- Forty-nine percent of clients had at least one working family member.
- Forty-eight percent had household income levels at or under $15,000.
“The neighbors we serve come from all walks of life, and they may be experiencing any number of challenges — like illness, job loss, the death of a family member — that result in or exacerbate food insecurity,” Lindsay Lopez, president of the The Food Bank for Central and Northeastern Missouri, said in the release.
The MU research team used a mixed-methods approach for the project, taking online and phone surveys along with conducting in-depth client interviews. The researchers talked with 3,400 Missourians at food pantries across the state.
All six regional sectors of the Missouri food bank system partnered for the first time to gather data on the statewide prevalence of hunger.
This study aimed to better understand the needs of food pantry providers and clients. Participants included Harvesters Community Food Network, Ozarks Food Harvest, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Louis Area Foodbank, Southeast Missouri Food Bank, and The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Across Missouri, 216,964 households use local food pantries, and 70% of these households experience food insecurity, the study found. It also found that 66% of Missouri food pantries experienced increased demand because of COVID over the last year. Researchers say roughly 693,000 Missourians are affected by food insecurity.
“This data shows that hunger remains a persistent problem in our state and its impacts are far-reaching,” said Scott Baker, state director for Feeding Missouri in a separate news release. “Too many Missourians are forced to choose between feeding their families or paying for medicine or rent. There’s a lot of work to be done.”
McKelvey told KOMU Wednesday that he hopes the team’s research inspires people to donate money to food banks or vote for policy changes that can better support food-insecure Missourians.
“The important thing about research like this is that it gives us this snapshot in time and provides an opportunity to truly understand the circumstances and conditions that families are dealing with,” McKelvey said to KOMU 8.
“There’s a lot of good work being done, but there’s still a lot of people falling through the cracks,” McKelvey told the Missourian.
The full report is available on the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security’s website.