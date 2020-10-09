Three cheating incidents each involving more than 50 students have occurred at MU since the spring semester, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said Friday.
The students were "communicating with each other via group chats" during exams using apps such as GroupMe, according to an email Thursday from Provost Latha Ramchand that was sent to deans and department chairs.
"They were using technological tools to share answers to each other in the form of screenshots, sending information over chats," McCune said.
The students were reported by their classmates to their instructors, who took the incidents to the Office of Academic Integrity, she said. One incident occurred in the spring and the other two this semester.
"Unfortunately, it’s just part of our new reality that holding so many courses online has opened up new avenues for students to be academically dishonest,” McCune said.
Since the pivot to remote learning in the spring semester, MU has closely monitored potential academic dishonesty incidents, she said. With a greater number of students taking online courses, the university is seeing more incidents of academic dishonesty this semester, she said.
Faculty and instructors are encouraged to include an academic integrity statement in their syllabuses and speak with students at the start of the semester about the importance of honesty in their coursework.
Ramchand's email included tools recommended by the Office of Academic Integrity that instructors can use to monitor and decrease academic dishonesty. The office recommended instructors check websites, such as Course Hero, that allow students to upload and download specific completed papers and other assignments from their courses.
MU students involved in cheating incidents are referred to the Office of Academic Integrity. There are two types of reporting forms on the website: "Option A" is used when a student is ready to take responsibility and reach an agreement with the instructor. "Option B" is used for more severe incidents and leads to an independent investigation by the Office of Academic Integrity.
Both forms are in a PDF format, but the office plans to remove that format and create a web portal for reporting incidents, according to Ramchand's email. The portal will go live in the coming week and be designed to streamline the reporting process.
Consequences for cheating include warnings, suspensions and expulsions, McCune said. The severity of the consequence depends on the seriousness of the incident and whether the student has a prior record of academic dishonesty.
“Integrity is one of our core values," McCune said. "It’s something that all members of the University of Missouri community should be committed to. Ultimately, you’re only cheating yourself if you don’t take the time to learn the material for yourself.”