An MU professor has created an online training program about mental illness for Missouri Department of Corrections probation and parole officers.
About 400 officers have already participated in training, said Ashley Givens, an assistant professor in the School of Health Professions.
The goal of the training is for officers who run into issues with individuals on their caseload to consider what mental illness can look like and what behaviors might be symptoms of a mental illness.
In order to measure the success of her online training, Givens recorded the officers' level of bias about mental illness before and after the training. Even just an hour of training helped reduce the officers' bias, she said.
The research also showed that, the more bias an officer had before the training, the less effective the training was — but even in those instances the training was able to reduce bias at least somewhat.
"As a social worker, we get years of training around (mental) illness and we're constantly being updated on what we know," Givens said in an interview. "Trying to take all that information and condense it into a few hours of training for officers who may or may not have a background related to mental health, was the most challenging."
Her research, “Mental illness-related stigma among probation officers,” was published earlier this year in the scientific journal Criminal Behavior and Mental Health.