An MU professor has created an online training program about mental illness for Missouri Department of Corrections probation and parole officers.

About 400 officers have already participated in training, said Ashley Givens, an assistant professor in the School of Health Professions.

  • Higher education reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

