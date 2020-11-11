New research shows which individuals could potentially benefit from future Alzheimer’s disease medication treatment before symptoms of cognitive decline begin, according to a release from MU News Bureau.
“We have developed clear procedures for classifying individuals who are asymptomatic or symptomatic in the preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Andrew Kiselica, assistant professor of health psychology. “If a drug to treat Alzheimer’s is approved by the FDA down the road, the drug will likely be most effective on those with Alzheimer’s-related changes in the brain but no outward signs of cognitive decline yet.”
Kiselica said he was motivated to do the research by both of his grandfathers, who developed dementia while he was going through neuropsychology training in graduate school.
“I don’t want people to have to go through that as their last phase of life,” Kiselica said. “The experience with my grandparents has been the driving force behind my desire to study this disease.”
Dementia is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease, a brain disorder where a buildup of amyloid plaque in the brain leads to memory loss and other cognitive issues.
People already experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer’s may not benefit from the proposed drug in the future because the disease will not be able to “reverse course” once symptoms begin, according to the release. Kiselica’s research is designed to help developers of future drugs know what type of people to include in their clinical trials.
Research data was sent from the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center to Kiselica, who examined more than 400 individuals who were declared “cognitively normal,” according to the release. Kiselica focused on 101 individuals who had the buildup of amyloid plaque in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s.
As a result, Kiselica found that individuals with amyloid plaque in their brain were more likely to show symptoms than those without the amyloid plaque, as he expected. However, he found that 42% of individuals with the amyloid plaque showed no signs or symptoms of cognitive decline, meaning they could potentially benefit from drugs to treat Alzheimer’s down the road.
“This is one of the first studies to demonstrate procedures for defining people in preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease who do and do not show signs of cognitive and behavioral changes,” Kiselica said. “I hope in some small way, my research can lead to improving quality of life for people suffering with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.”