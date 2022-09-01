A researcher at the MU School of Medicine will receive a $6.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to begin a statewide training program for child care professionals.

Laine Young-Walker, the researcher leading the program, is looking to train more than 5,000 child care professionals over the next 12 months on supporting the social and emotional development of children. She plans to give tips on teaching children interactive skills, developing communication and responding to and regulating emotions, according to a news release Thursday from the MU School of Medicine.

