A researcher at the MU School of Medicine will receive a $6.6 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act to begin a statewide training program for child care professionals.
Laine Young-Walker, the researcher leading the program, is looking to train more than 5,000 child care professionals over the next 12 months on supporting the social and emotional development of children. She plans to give tips on teaching children interactive skills, developing communication and responding to and regulating emotions, according to a news release Thursday from the MU School of Medicine.
“Our goal is to equip these child care professionals with the practical skills needed to support the social and emotional behaviors that will keep children happy, decrease misbehavior and reduce the possibility of an incident that might cause a child to be removed from a program,” Young-Walker said in the release.
The training, set to begin in September, consists of a three-hour interactive learning program.
“There are multiple facets of practical skills to support the social-emotional development and behavior in kids,” Young-Walker said about the content of the training programs.
Young-Walker is the chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the MU School of Medicine, as well as the overseer of the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being, according to the release.
“I have been seeking and getting grant funding for community outreach programs for children since 2010, and I think that some of the past work that myself and my team has done has set us up to be fully equipped, to continue to do more,” Young-Walker said in an interview.
Young-Walker has done similar trainings in the past, just on a smaller scale. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) reached out to Julie Allen, director of operations for the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being, and proposed awarding the grant to the center in order to continue the trainings across the state on a larger scale.
“I got excited, not about the money, but about the impact,” Young-Walker said, “because I feel like we are reaching so many child care providers, parents, children and trying to intervene at an early age where we can pick up social-emotional challenges or issues that these families are experiencing and not just figure them out, acknowledge them, but then link them with resources to improve so that maybe these kids later won’t have the abundance of mental health challenges that they have now.”
The funding for the program is set to end in July next year, though there is the chance that DESE will continue funding the program.
“That is the challenge,” Young-Walker said. “We have a year to complete lots and lots of trainings across the state, and so we’ve really hit the ground running.”