A student safety project by MU researchers aims to equip rural school districts in Missouri to better assess and respond to online threats made on school grounds.
The project, funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, will be fully implemented in 26 school districts by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The grant, awarded in October, will fund a system that detects threatening language sent on schools’ WiFi networks, as well as specialized response training for educators.
The grant’s primary investigator is Keith Herman, a professor in the MU College of Education and Human Development. He said supplementing the systems schools use to detect threats with a WiFi monitoring program is key in increasing student safety.
“A lot of times we put the onus on students to report on each other. But we know that that alone is insufficient,” Herman said. “There’s lots of examples of kids knowing of a threat and not knowing what to do about it or choosing not to report it.”
For the online threat detection system, MU researchers partnered with SlateXP, an education technology company, to use its LearnSafe software. The software’s algorithm scans social media posts, text messages, downloads and other activity happening over schools’ WiFi networks for language that indicates whether students are threatening themselves or others.
The software is also capable of detecting six other dangers to students, including: bullying, racism, pornography, predatory grooming, weapons and profane language.
Once a threat is detected, the software automatically alerts the school.
Herman said altering educators of a threat without giving them response training is not sufficient to protect the students involved.
MU researchers will help schools create threat assessment teams, Herman said.
These teams will be trained in threat assessment using a program developed by the University of Virginia. This approach is designed to give educators the skills to determine the legitimacy of a threat of violence, to have a conversation with a student and to respond appropriately, Herman said.
“There’s nuance to it,” Herman said. “Some of these threats may not be real, they may not be severe, they may not be imminent.”
These teams could consist of principals, resource officers, counselors, teachers, social workers or local law enforcement. They would also be trained on how to respond when the system detects a student talking about self harm or suicide.
“We give a lot of attention to the disruptive behaviors, and less to the students who are struggling with internalizing problems,” Herman said.
Herman said that there are limitations to schools’ abilities to detect threats, because the system can only view activity happening on schools’ WiFi networks.
“But we do know that a lot of the threats that happen at school are happening in school space, and because people are using the school system, so it’s going to detect more threats than we would be detecting without that type of monitoring,” Herman said.
The grant will provide coaches to continuously support the threat assessment teams with additional training and resources throughout the three-year long program.
At the end of the three years, Herman will use the data collected by LearnSafe to create a report on how the program performed in schools with recommendations for future use.
Editor’s Note
A warning to readers: This story contains content relating to suicide.