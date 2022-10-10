Indigenous youth and young adults in the U.S. experience more mental and physical health problems compared to non-Indigenous groups, according to a study from the MU School of Medicine.
Researchers from the School of Medicine found that such health disparities can be lessened through strengthening cultural connections for these youths.
Melissa Lewis, principal investigator and assistant professor of family and community medicine, said pre-colonization Indigenous people were free to practice their lifestyles through food, exercise and communal relationships. However, Indigenous people today are faced with the reality of discrimination and bias, preventing them from practicing their traditional ways of life, she said.
Lewis’ team examined a group of 30 participants from Remember the Removal, a program that began in 1984 to connect Cherokee youth to their culture, language, history and values, according to a MU News Bureau release.
Remember the Removal concludes with a 1,000-mile bike ride that follows the route traveled by Indigenous tribes in the 1830s when the U.S. government removed them from their land. The program lasts approximately five months, and the bike ride takes around three weeks to complete, Lewis said.
The team of researchers collected data on physical, mental and sociocultural health of Cherokee youth, according to the release, and Lewis said she used a tribally-based participatory research model, working closely with several staff members, participants and alumni from the program to discuss how they wanted to disseminate results.
Lewis and her researchers asked participants to fill out surveys regarding their health status before the program began, immediately after the bike ride and six months following the program’s completion.
“Focus group results from the program showed participants felt more confident, knowledgeable, healthy and more involved in their tribal community,” Lewis said.
Participants expressed decreased levels of anger, stress, anxiety, PTSD, depression and microaggression, according to the release. The surveys revealed an overall mental health improvement and stronger connections to their Cherokee identity and culture.
While there was no increase in physical behaviors following the training period, the general findings suggested long-term beneficial effects from participation in the program.
“This evidence shows it is time to elevate Indigenous knowledge and principles of health and well-being into health care delivery,” said Lewis in the news release. “This study adds to the body of research that supports culture as a critical component of positive health and well-being in Indigenous communities.”
Lewis and her colleagues’ findings were published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, which is supported by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health, according to the release. Lewis said their results have been able to be shared with North Carolina, Illinois and even New Zealand.
“The life-ways of Indigenous communities have been developed over thousands of years resulting in intricate and specific ways of being that relate to positive in health well-being for individuals, communities, and land,” Lewis said. “Returning to these life-ways relates to improved physical, mental and emotional health.”