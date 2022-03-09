A study from MU School of Medicine researchers has found that CPAP treatment for sleep apnea can slow or reverse biological aging that accompanies the condition.
Biological age, determined through DNA analysis during a blood test, can surpass chronological age, leading to a state known as "epigenetic age acceleration."
Researchers focused on the degree of such age acceleration in adults with sleep apnea.
Sleep apnea's disruptions and lowered oxygen levels contributed to quicker biological aging, the study found, but sleep apnea patients who correctly used CPAP treatment slowed the age acceleration.
The study's lead researcher said results suggest biological age acceleration is "at least partially reversible" with effective treatment.
"In Western culture, it’s not uncommon for people to experience epigenetic age acceleration," Rene Cortese, an assistant professor in the medical school's departments focused on children and women's health, said in a news release. "But we wanted to know how (sleep apnea) affects systemic age acceleration compared to those who don’t suffer from this condition."
Continuous positive airway pressure treatment for sleep apnea, commonly known as CPAP, requires at least four hours of device use every night for success, Cortese said.
This research could have impacts on patient outcomes, other groups at risk for age acceleration and children with sleep apnea.
"Since children with (sleep apnea) are treated differently from adults, this research raises a lot of questions," Cortese said. "We need to learn more about the mechanisms and the biology behind these findings. It’s very exciting and thought-provoking research."
The study was published in the peer-reviewed European Respiratory Journal.