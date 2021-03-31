MU researchers and their partners have received $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to further COVID-19 research, according to an MU news release.
As part of the two-year grant, MU scientists are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to look at how differing levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, appears in a community’s wastewater.
Earlier, scientists began exploring whether SARS-CoV-2 "could be detected in wastewater by measuring for the level of genetic material, or RNA, present from the virus," according to the release. They found the method can reliably predict COVID-19 trends in communities, because virus particles can show up in wastewater days before symptoms appear in residents.
Marc Johnson, MU professor of microbiology and immunology, said in the release the research will focus on two areas:
• determining a range of the amount of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 that one person can contribute to the level found in a community’s wastewater;
• what types of environmental factors go into detecting SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater, "such as situations where little or no genetic material is present despite known clinical outbreaks," the release stated.
“In addition to measuring for the presence of the virus, we will now be able to start making sense of the numbers and expand the types of questions we can ask about the results,” Johnson said.
He said the analysis will also help determine the presence of COVID-19 variants.
According to the release, Johnson and Chung-Ho Lin, a research associate professor and lead scientist in the bioremediation program at the MU Center for Agroforestry, began working last year with the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to analyze wastewater from more than 50 sites statewide as part of the Sewershed Surveillance Project, a COVID-19 tracking tool.