Researchers at MU have received a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to investigate the current limitations of lithium-ion batteries.

MU grant recipients Matthias J. Young and Xiaoqing He plan to use the funds to identify chemical reactions taking place between materials in solid lithium-ion batteries. These chemical reactions currently result in battery failure, Young said.

  • Community and Special Sections reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Biochemistry and Journalism Reach me at alliesantini@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

