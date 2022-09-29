Researchers at MU have received a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to investigate the current limitations of lithium-ion batteries.
MU grant recipients Matthias J. Young and Xiaoqing He plan to use the funds to identify chemical reactions taking place between materials in solid lithium-ion batteries. These chemical reactions currently result in battery failure, Young said.
“If you were able to build (solid-state lithium-ion batteries) now, you’d have significantly less flammable and higher-energy batteries,” Young said. “We’re trying to figure out what the source of the problem is before anyone can address it.”
Liquid lithium-ion batteries currently power most electric cars, cellphones, toys, headphones, electric wheelchairs and solar storage solutions, among other tech. The battery type has been hailed for its rechargeable properties, but it loses battery life when it gets too cold and can explode when it gets too hot.
When liquid batteries stop working completely within seven to eight years, many people throw them away without thinking. But because lithium is a non-renewable metal, it ends up contributing to metal waste in landfills. According to Princeton’s 2022 Net-Zero America study, only 5% of lithium-ion batteries are currently recycled.
In contrast, solid-state batteries are not affected by temperature and have the potential to work twice as long in early tests.
“The solid sulfide electrolytes in solid batteries have as good of conductivity as liquid electrolytes, which is incredible,” Young said. “We need to understand the failure reactions so we can stabilize the materials.”
Young and He’s grant, titled “Understanding interphase layer formation at the cathode/solid-electrolyte junction,” will last three years to investigate connection points between key parts of solid lithium-ion batteries.
“We’re hoping to understand what’s preventing solid-state batteries from working as well as they should,” Young said. “The different materials in these batteries work well on their own, but there’s failure at points of contact where they touch each other in the battery. This research could be pivotal to helping enable these safer batteries, and it’s happening right here in Columbia.”