A recent study finds that people with Type 1 diabetes are more likely to develop additional health complications if they have a family history of the disease.
MU researchers were part of a team that used an artificial intelligence algorithm developed at the MU College of Engineering to conduct the study. The algorithm trained a computer to identify the prevalence of one or more additional health complications in people who have an immediate family member with Type 1 diabetes, according to a news release from the college.
The study used more than 16,000 participants gathered from the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry, a database of people across the country diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, according to the registry's website.
Researchers used a contrast pattern mining algorithm, which sorted through the large swath of data to find significant differences in health complications between people with and without a family history of Type 1 diabetes.
The study found that people with an immediate family history are more likely to develop health complications such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, eye disease, nerve damage, kidney disease and more.
People with Type 1 diabetes who had no immediate family history, however, were found to be at lower risk of developing these complications.
The authors make clear the study isn't without limitations. Because the T1D Exchange Clinic Registry doesn't account for participants being from the same family, "individual family units may be represented in this analysis more than once," the study said.
Therefore, the study said a "large population-based cohort" is needed to validate the results.
"We're looking to build larger patient cohorts, analyze more data and use these algorithms to help us do that," said the study's lead author, Erin Tallon, in the news release.