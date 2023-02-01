In an ongoing study, two MU health researchers are making strides to clearly define the symptoms of long COVID in hopes of helping doctors more accurately identify and treat this post-viral syndrome.
In the study, Adnan Qureshi and Chi-Ren Shyu identified seven symptoms that can be definitively linked to past COVID-19 infections. These symptoms are fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.
The efforts to understand these symptoms is increasingly important as more people survive the acute infection phase but continue to struggle with lingering effects of the disease.
“The face of COVID-19 is changing. More and more people are surviving the acute disease,” Qureshi said. “But it’s becoming pretty clear that, even if they survive and they leave the hospital, they’re really not normal again.”
This study seems to be at odds with accounts from people experiencing a host of strange symptoms following COVID-19 infection. Out of the 47 most commonly reported symptoms found in the study’s data set, only these seven symptoms were associated uniquely with COVID-19 infection.
Qureshi said this is an important step towards identifying which symptoms are of most concern and might need to be addressed in long-term care for survivors of COVID-19.
Qureshi and Shyu have collaborated on a number of studies related to COVID-19. The data used in this study came through a partnership with Cerner Corporation, which utilizes data collected from hospital systems around the U.S.
Qureshi and Shyu said their study differs from pre-existing research on the long-term effects of COVID-19 infections. They are using a much larger data set that takes more than one region into account. Other studies have looked at certain subsets of symptoms from post COVID-19 syndrome, but this study tries to take the long view and look at which symptoms are statistically most common.
Importantly, this study also compares post-COVID syndrome to long-term affects associated with other VRIs, something that Qureshi and Shyu said is critical to parsing out what conditions COVID-19 survivors are most at risk for.
Sonya Satterwhite is a Columbia resident who spoke with the Missourian last year about her experience recovering from what started as a mild COVID-19 infection in 2020. Since March 2022, she has continued to receive treatment for serious ongoing symptoms.
Her fatigue and brain fog have gotten better, though she said they flare up occasionally. However, her tinnitus has gotten significantly worse and she suffers from frequent headaches. She said she feels that the rest of society has moved on from the pandemic and left “long haulers” like her feeling unseen.
“Even though there’s such a large number of us, we often feel forgotten and alone,” Satterwhite said. She admits that reading about this study produced mixed emotions and caused her to wonder whether the effort to narrow down the list of symptoms would exclude the experiences of people like her.
She said it is important to take this study into account along with other ongoing studies and the experiences of patients. However, she is grateful for this research and the ongoing efforts to understand what long-COVID patients are experiencing.
Shyu and Qureshi also said that their research is ongoing. One of the study’s self-proclaimed limitations is the lack of data from the Omicron wave. Shyu, who also serves as the director of the MU Institute for Data Science and Informatics, said this study has established a framework for making sense of large sets of data from medical records as they come in.
Satterwhite is also hopeful about ongoing research, but emphasizes the importance of listening to patients.
“I really hope that this is this just you know, spurs on further research, but doesn’t lead to any further medical gaslighting of other symptoms,” she said. “We’ve already experienced so much gaslighting and dismissiveness from our communities and the medical community as well.”