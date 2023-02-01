In an ongoing study, two MU health researchers are making strides to clearly define the symptoms of long COVID in hopes of helping doctors more accurately identify and treat this post-viral syndrome.

In the study, Adnan Qureshi and Chi-Ren Shyu identified seven symptoms that can be definitively linked to past COVID-19 infections. These symptoms are fast-beating heart, hair loss, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, joint pain and obesity.

