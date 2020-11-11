MU retirees are objecting to a proposal that they surrender their university-affiliated email addresses, a change tied to security concerns about the accounts.
The MU Retirees Association, joined by similar groups from the three other University of Missouri System campuses, has taken the position that retirees should retain their emails for life.
Under the proposed change, professors emeritus and alumni could keep their email addresses but other retirees would lose them.
No policy has been drafted yet, but the proposal emerged in talks last month between the retirees association and Beth Chancellor, vice president of information technology and chief information officer at MU.
The matter may be addressed during Thursday’s Faculty Council meeting. Chancellor is expected to attend the meeting to explain the situation.
It was introduced at the Oct. 29 Faculty Council meeting when John Gahl, a representative of the Interfaculty Cabinet, explained that the MU Division of Information Technology wanted to manage security concerns around missouri.edu addresses belonging to retirees. The biggest concern is tied to inactive email accounts.
Not all retirees keep their accounts active, Gahl said. “So I think there’s a desire, if an account is inactive, to delete it or close it down.”
There is also an interest in having retirees complete the same cybersecurity training now mandatory for staff and faculty, he said.
Art Jago, who represents the MU Retirees Association on Faculty Council, said the group became aware of the proposed policy changes Oct. 13. Two meetings were held with with Chancellor, he said, and retirees were told the decision would be made Nov. 1 and take effect over winter break.
“The proposal that’s on the floor is to remove the .edu accounts for most retirees, except for emeriti and alumni,” he said. “That’s 103,000 alumni who currently have .edu accounts.”
In a 10-page letter drafted Monday by the MU Retirees Association and joined by retirees associations of the other UM campuses, the point was made that faculty colleagues worldwide have Missouri-affiliated addresses in order to collaborate, even in retirement.
“This is the biggest and most important reason to maintain your .edu address,” Jago said. “It identifies you as part of the University of Missouri community of scholars.”
Retention of MU email accounts, currently an ongoing benefit for MU staff and faculty, was reaffirmed by the UM System as recently as 2015, the letter noted.
“Removing the UM identity from current retirees in their emails diminishes loyalty and can arguably have substantial negative ramifications in university advancement,” it reads.
Frank Schmidt, a former chair of MU Faculty Council and Intercampus Faculty Council, added a statement to the letter saying that deactivation of the emails would be an “undue degradation of staff contributions to the University.”
He noted that retiree accounts represent 4% of all MU faculty and staff accounts and less than 1.5% of faculty, staff and student accounts.
Retirees take great pride in their .edu email addresses, a number of them testified as part of the letter. The addresses also secure discounts for publications and museums.
Faculty Council Chair John Middleton said Chancellor assured him that any policy would go before the council before it took effect. She also told him there’s no firm deadline for enacting any change, although there is a desire to draft changes in a timely manner.
The possibility of grandfathering in all current accounts has been discussed, Middleton said, as well as allowing non-emeritus faculty to apply to retain their emails.
Jago dismissed those options. “We have been offered to be grandfathered into this as a way to obtain our support on this proposal,” he said. “Frankly, we just think it’s a bad proposal, not only for current retirees, but for future retirees.”
Dick Otto, a member of the association board, said the move is like “being hit in the butt by the door on the way out.” He and his wife, Donna, recently made a deferred $2 million estate donation to MU, which completed the $1.4 billion “Our Time to Lead” fundraising campaign.
He remembers when emails were a new way to communicate and said he has always been proud of his address and its connection to the university.
It makes matters worse that the proposal didn’t come out of financial need, he said, and security concerns are not limited to retirees. If retirees completed the required security training, “that would not be a problem at all,” he said.
Retaining the emails is “a matter of feeling wanted or respected or valued.”
Chancellor did not respond to requests for memos and draft proposals about the topic, as well as an explanation of how the proposed change originated.