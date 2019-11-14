MU’s Pickard Hall to be demolished after a decade of radiation testing

A landmark building that has stood on MU's signature Francis Quadrangle for 127 years is coming down.
MU officials announced on Thursday their decision to demolish Pickard Hall following a decade of thwarted attempts to clean up the building's radioactive contamination.
"This is not a decision that we have come to lightly and has only been made after years of studying the situation and determining that there was no other alternative," said Gary Ward, vice chancellor for operations, in the university's statement.
Work to raze the building will begin as soon as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approves MU's plan, submitted last week, university officials told the Missourian in an interview prior to their announcement. They estimate the demolition will cost $12 million and take two years to complete.
The stately red-brick hall is the third oldest structure on campus, and has been shuttered since 2013. Since it opened in 1892, Pickard has housed classrooms, offices, a museum, and in its earliest days, the chemistry department.
The chemists who occupied the building in the early 20th century were pioneers in working with radioactive material. At the time they began their work, its dangers were unknown. Contamination from that material spread through the basement and up to the attic.
In the vacant space that remains on the quad, MU plans to construct a building that "honors the historical accuracy" of Pickard, the university statement said. The cost of that replacement and the timeline for its construction have not yet been determined.
Questions of safety
The presence of radioactive contaminants in Pickard Hall brings a new level of complexity to the demolition process, as well as a discussion of how to proceed safely.
The levels of radiation in the building are, relatively speaking, low. A radiation meter held above a contaminated area doesn't register any problematic readings unless it's lowered all the way to the ground, said Todd Houts, director of environmental health and safety at MU. For the NRC and MU, however, any levels of radiation above “background” — naturally occurring radiation in everyday life — are unacceptable.
Radiation is most prominent in Pickard's bottom and top floors. The basement was ground zero for radium experiments conducted in the early 1900s by Herman Schlundt, the chair of the chemistry department, and his assistants; the building’s primitive ventilation system carried their materials up through vertical vents into the attic.
Still to be determined: what's below and around the foundation. Houts said he is almost certain that radioactive materials were trapped in the drain lines below the floor of the basement, which are not connected to any currently functioning system.
What's not clear, he said, is whether radiation has seeped into the soil around the building. University officials said they couldn't test for that without NRC approval, but that the NRC wouldn't give the approval for testing without knowing exactly what material the university was looking for and where it was.
That Catch-22 is one of the driving reasons behind the decision to take down the building in its entirety, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
For the university, complete demolition represents a last resort. Both Houts and Gary Ward, MU's vice chancellor for operations, said they explored as many options as possible in order to keep parts of the original building before making the decision to raze it.
The university is now awaiting the NRC's review and approval of its plan. That process, known as "technical review," takes around 90 days, according to NRC spokeswoman Viktoria Mitlyng, although it can stretch longer depending on changes and additions requested by the NRC. If MU's plan is approved, the university will have 24 months to demolish Pickard, with extensions granted only by the NRC. The NRC will also be conducting on-site inspections throughout the demolition, according to Mitlyng.
The specifics of how to safeguard the construction workers and the public have yet to be determined. That will happen during the bid process, when the university selects a contractor for the demolition. Basi said that the protection and safety of both workers and the public are the “top priority” for the project, and a comprehensive plan will be determined “before the first hammer strikes,” he said.
Decades in the making
MU has been aware of Pickard Hall's radiation problem since at least the late 1970s. For many of the ensuing years, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulated the matter. Safety measures were put in place, including restricting access to the building's "hot spots" and installing dosimeters to monitor radiation exposure. Regardless, the building remained in use: the Museum of Art History and Archeology, which opened there in 1976, continued to welcome visitors for more than 30 years.
Inspection and testing of the hall began in 2009 after responsibility was transferred from the state to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The agency ordered MU to submit a cleanup plan, but it was no easy task for MU to perform the necessary radiation testing in an active museum.
In 2011, the university asked for an indefinite extension on the cleanup plan and the NRC said no. That's when the university decided to relocate the museum to Mizzou North on Business Loop, where it remains today. By the end of 2013, Pickard Hall was empty.
University officials initially hoped that moving the museum would make it easier to determine which areas of the building needed cleanup.
“Ultimately, it had to be relocated so that we could begin to actually see, can we get to this?” said Houts. “Can we remediate the building, the way it is right now?”
But even after the staff and exhibits were gone, the infrastructure and facade created for the museum complicated matters. Years of interior renovations made it impossible to pinpoint accurately where the radiation remediation would have to take place.
“We struggled with this, after the museum was gone, for another six years,” Houts said. “That got us to where we stepped back and we had to figure out, what are our options?”
Weighing legacy and price
For many, MU's Francis Quadrangle is a sacred ground. Besides the historic columns from the destroyed Academic Hall, the quad is home to three of the oldest standing buildings on MU's campus - the chancellor's residence, Switzler Hall and Pickard.
That made the decision to bring down the building even more difficult and left Ward and other administrators with a dilemma.
“The more information we got, the more and more we could tell this was going to be an extremely expensive endeavor,” Ward said. “It didn’t pass the stewardship test.”
Stewardship was referenced by Ward and Houts a number of times: It’s their way of expressing the balancing act at the heart of MU’s master plan: Updating campus in a cost-efficient manner while honoring historical accuracy and legacy.
Up until now, the university has leaned towards historical preservation when it comes to Pickard. Between 1999-2001, the building got a $1.5 million facelift: New windows and roofing were installed, the structure was reinforced, and the building's lead paint was removed. Basi said there have been no renovations since.
At $12 million, Pickard's demolition will cost 358 times its 1892 construction price: $33,459, unadjusted for inflation. In 1913, which is as far back as as the federal government's inflation calculator goes, that's the equivalent of $879,000 in today's dollars.
The high price tag (generally, building demolitions cost between $1.5 and $2 million, according to Basi) reflects the expected complexity of disposing of the building's contaminated remains; 25% of Pickard’s cost estimate is for contingency.
For past projects, debris from construction has been recycled, used to fill pits, and even re-used in renovations like Tate Hall in 2010, according to Basi. Given the nature of the contamination at Pickard, none of those options are available, meaning waste and debris disposal costs will skyrocket.
“More than half of that ($12 million), pre-contingency, is dedicated to waste,” Houts said. “Just waste — transportation and disposal.”
For Ward and other administrators, the decision to demolish isn't just more cost-efficient; it's also the best option to maintain the integrity of the campus.
"I don’t even think we can save anything (if we wanted to)," Ward said. "But even trying to do that, it’s a better stewardship initiative to take it all down and rebuild something back that fits within the quad, and pays respect to Pickard."
The university has prioritized the legacy of the quad and the building in its decision-making process. Ward repeatedly emphasized how much respect he and his colleagues have for the "historical significance" of the quad. He said he believes that throughout the process, "we've been good stewards."
As daunting a task as Pickard's demolition is, it's not MU's first rodeo with complex construction on the quad.
Switzler Hall, the oldest academic building on campus, was gutted and renovated in what Ward called "the most complex project we've ever done" — mostly due to the university's insistence that Switzler's exterior walls remain (the Reynolds Journalism Institute underwent a similar process a couple of years prior). Swallow Hall, just a couple of buildings down from Pickard, was renovated for increased square footage, and blended new construction with the original front wall of the building.
Once the building's demolition is complete, designing and planning of its replacement building will begin. It's a process that Ward says will involve a "far-reaching campus discussion." Officials promise to honor both the legacy of the original Pickard Hall and its surroundings.
"We know how greatly our students, faculty, staff and alumni value the beauty of our campus and architecture of our buildings,” MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said in the university's statement. “The Francis Quadrangle is iconic — not just to our university, but to the entire state. We are committed to maintaining the historic nature of the quadrangle, now and in the future.”
