MU will hold an open forum at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Jesse Wrench Auditorium in Memorial Student Union as part of its search for a new vice chancellor of inclusion, diversity and equity, according to a Wednesday announcement.
The forum will give attendees the opportunity to discuss desirable qualities of a candidate for the position, according to the announcement.
MU announced Oct. 8 the search for a new vice chancellor to find a replacement for Kevin McDonald, the first vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, who departed MU this summer for a similar role at the University of Virginia.
The new vice chancellor will oversee the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, which includes offices and centers that promote equity and inclusion for marginalized students, according to previous Missourian reporting.
NaTashua R. Davis has been the campus' interim vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity since July, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The search committee of students, faculty and staff is co-chaired by Pat Okker, the dean of the College of Arts and Science, and Michael Middleton, professor emeritus who was the interim UM System president following the 2015 protests over racial equity.
Chancellor Alexander Cartwright will lead Tuesday's forum with the co-chairs, according to the announcement. Specific sessions will be held for students, faculty and staff following the forum.
The student session will follow the hour-long forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in rooms 2205A and 2205B in the MU Student Center. The faculty session will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20 in Lambert Room 200A in the Reynolds Journalism Institute. The staff session will directly follow the faculty session at 10:30 a.m. in the same location.
People who are interested but cannot attend can watch a livestream of the forum, according to the announcement.
MU also created a survey and a nomination portal for those further interested in sharing their feedback.
