A scholars program named after Challenger astronaut Ronald McNair will continue at MU for at least the next five years.
The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded $1.5 million to the University of Missouri to continue the program, which currently helps 29 students.
The program aims to provide support to students whose parents don’t have bachelor’s degrees and students from groups historically underrepresented at universities. The program encourages those students to attend graduate school in pursuit of master’s and doctoral degrees.
McNair, a physicist originally from South Carolina, was one of seven astronauts killed when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in 1986.
The McNair Scholars Program is a paid undergraduate internship and graduate school preparation program. It’s under a federal program known as TRIO, and it’s available to first-generation college students interested in graduate school, specifically those wanting to obtain a Ph.D.
The program accepts juniors and seniors. Of the 29 students currently in the program at MU, around 18 conduct research, while the others are continuing senior scholars.
In the past five years, 87 McNair students at MU have obtained their bachelor’s degrees and 37 received their doctoral degrees, 28 of those being Ph.Ds.
With the new grant, the McNair program plans “to allow for our students to engage in intense and rigorous research, activities and scholarship,” said Natalie Downer, director of the McNair Scholars Program. “Our hope is that they matriculate and that they go on to graduate school, preferably Ph.D. programs, and not just that they go on, but they are successful in their graduate programs.”
This year, the program has started to invest in a development model to help better prepare students to apply to McNair. The program is moving away from a conventional recruitment model to a more developmental model called the Discover Program.
The Discover Program targets first generation freshmen and sophomores with a GPA of 2.8 or higher, mainly those working toward degrees that can go on to obtain a Ph.D.
“The real result of what Discover does is even if they decide the Ph.D. is not right for them, it still gets them connected on campus and still makes them be successful as an undergrad,” Assistant Director of the McNair Scholars Program at MU Jeremy Bloss said.
Applications to join the McNair Scholars Program are due at the end of February and interviews will be conducted the week before spring break. For more information, call 573-882-1962 or visit the McNair Scholars Program on the MU website.