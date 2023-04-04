MU's School of Health Professions will be renamed to the College of Health Sciences, its dean, Kristofer Hagglund, announced Tuesday.
At a September UM System Board of Curators meeting where the name change was approved, the college’s senior associate dean, Stephanie Reid-Arndt, said the change will be made to “better (describe) the comprehensive scale and scope of (the school’s) mission and academic enterprise.”
Reid-Arndt said using the word “college” instead of “school” puts more focus on multiple disciplines and degree levels rather than one academic discipline.
In a news release, Hagglund said the school has grown into a comprehensive academic unit over the past few decades, focusing on teaching and training, research and scholarship, clinical service, extension, and engagement.
“This name change positions us for future growth,” Hagglund said.
The change was officially announced Tuesday during the annual State of the School event held at the State Historical Society of Missouri and will go into effect during the 2023-2024 academic year.
Hagglund began the event by addressing the history of the college from when it was first established in 1978 to present day. He used a series of famous song lyrics to demonstrate each of the values the school represents and its aspirations.
To introduce the name change, he displayed a photo of his current license plate with the letters "MIZCHS." He said his friends keep asking him why his plate read "Miz cheese."
"Of course I ignore their polite comments and teasing because I get to display it as a symbol of our next evolution of our school," he said.
He went on to announce the official name change from School of Health Professions to College of Health Sciences.
"It signals to the world that Health Sciences are important to Mizzou and important to Missourians," Hagglund said.
The college is also planning a $5 million renovation to Clark Hall, which is projected to add additional classrooms, student meeting spaces and open study spaces. Hagglund also announced during the event that a new entrance will be constructed on the south side of the building, providing easy access to the main level.
The renovations are a result of the college being MU's fastest-growing academic unit.
The health science major has been the most popular major at MU since 2017. Enrollment jumped from 629 students in the fall of 2000 to more than 3,500 students in the fall of 2022, according to the release.
Hagglund closed the event by acknowledging the college will have to change the name of the event next year.
"We're excited to embark on this new chapter in our college's history," he said. "Next year, let's see if we can hold the State of the College in Clark Hall."