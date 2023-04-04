MU's School of Health Professions will be renamed to the College of Health Sciences, its dean, Kristofer Hagglund, announced Tuesday.

At a September UM System Board of Curators meeting where the name change was approved, the college’s senior associate dean, Stephanie Reid-Arndt, said the change will be made to “better (describe) the comprehensive scale and scope of (the school’s) mission and academic enterprise.”

