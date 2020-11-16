MU announced Monday that Pat and Sandy Hiatte will donate a $5 million estate gift to be split equally between the School of Journalism and the Mizzou Botanic Garden.
“We are so grateful to them for their incredible gift of $5 million for unrestricted use by the School of Journalism and the Botanic Garden to elevate, to even higher ground, the levels of excellence that’s achieved in these two great organizations,” UM President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said at a news conference.
Pat Hiatte graduated from the School of Journalism in 1973. During his career, he worked in several newsrooms and in communications for a railroad company, according to an MU news release.
Since his retirement about 11 years ago, Hiatte has written magazine articles. He and his wife, Sandy, have also volunteered at the public TV station in Springfield, Missouri.
“We are avid consumers of news,” Pat Hiatte said. “Factual news is somewhat under attack, and we felt it was critical to help support training of journalists who pursue those facts and make them available to the public at large.”
The $2.5 million gift to the School of Journalism will be used to improve the technology within its newsrooms and affiliates, according to School of Journalism Dean David Kurpius.
“It really is in service to the training of the students under the Missouri Method, and the service to our communities, which has always been a part of what we do as a journalism school,” Kurpius said in the news conference.
Kurpius said he doesn’t have specific equipment in mind right now, but he said as the gift comes in and the needs grow, the school will make the best use of the funds.
He said the unrestricted nature of the gift will allow the school “to pivot and respond to changes in the industry faster.”
“Journalism improves everyone’s quality of life because it makes us more informed,” Hiatte said in the news release.
“It exposes us to ideas we might not otherwise come into contact with, it broadens our horizons and increases our ability to learn and function effectively as citizens.”
The remaining $2.5 million will go to the Mizzou Botanic Garden. It will be used primarily for tree projects such as the Legacy Oaks project, replacing pin oaks with stronger, healthier white oaks, according to the news release.
In the botanic garden’s 735-acre landscape on campus are approximately 6,200 trees. Each year around 200 of these trees must be replaced because of disease or decay.
Sandy Hiatte has been a master gardener for 17 years, is active in her local garden club and is a certified landscape designer. She studied social work at MU prior to completing her degree at the University of Missouri — St. Louis.
“It’s important to support this kind of beautification,” she said in the news release. “It not only keeps our campus looking great for our students and visitors, but the botanic garden also serves as a living laboratory for students in many different disciplines.”
“The garden teaches us about ecology, plant science, natural resources and so much more. It’s a strong reminder for us all about the need to care for our environment.”
Pete Millier, director of Mizzou Botanic Garden, said the gift will ensure that the garden has a robust future.
“It gives us the freedom to turn into reality projects that have so far only been plans on paper,” Millier said in the news release. “Students and prospective students come here for our outstanding academic programs, and we get to create an atmosphere that produces an emotional response and reaffirms those decisions.”
At the news conference, Pat Hiatte shared the legacy that his family has with MU. His grandfather attended the school and left to work three hours short of obtaining his degree.
His parents also attended the university. Pat and Sandy Hiatte began dating in the middle of high school and both attended MU together.
“The university is woven into the fabric of our lives, and that’s why it was so important for us to give back,” Hiatte said.
The Hiattes said they are confident the School of Journalism and the Mizzou Botanic Garden will use the gift where it will make the most difference.
“We wanted the money to be used well and I think that we can count on that at the university,” Sandy Hiatte said.