The MU School of Law received a grant of nearly $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund the school's Innocence Clinic, according to a statement from the MU News Bureau.
For more than 10 years, MU law students have been working with the Midwest Innocence Project, a non-profit organization located in Kansas City, to investigate cases of possible innocence.
The grant will fund resources to review cases involving Missourians convicted with the use of eyewitness testimony and for whom DNA testing might now prove their innocence, according to the statement. The grant runs from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, and will cover the cost of staff and case expenses needed to help MU law students and the Innocent Project review 190 eyewitness cases identified in Missouri, beginning with 55 cases originating in St. Louis.