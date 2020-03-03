Two MU School of Medicine researchers were awarded a four-year, $3.5 million federal grant to study an online intervention program for caregivers of Alzheimer's disease patients.

Researchers Debra Parker Oliver and Abigail Rolbiecki, who hold doctorates in social work from MU, will analyze the effectiveness of their Caregiver Speaks intervention method. Caregiver Speaks places the participants in a private Facebook group where they can share photographs of their experiences dealing with Alzheimer's and discuss with others. It aims to ease symptoms of depression, anxiety and grief felt by caregivers.

The study comprises over 400 caregivers split into two groups: one group receiving standard caregiving intervention through hospice programs and the other group intervening through Caregiver Speaks. 

In 2014, Alzheimer's burdened an estimated 5 million Americans, with the number of people affected expected to double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

