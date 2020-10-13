MU's School of Medicine announced Tuesday that its Central Missouri Child Trauma Initiative will receive a $1.9 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The initiative, run by the school's department of psychiatry, will aim to “provide child patient psychotherapy, trauma and grief component therapy and trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy to 90 children each year,” according to a news release. The grant funding will be distributed over five years.
Over time, the school hopes to expand these services to reach hundreds of children throughout the state.
“The University of Missouri is centrally located, positioning us to focus as a hub for outreach to rural areas throughout the state,” said Leslie Luchene, project director and adjunct associate professor of clinical psychiatry, in the release. “We plan to establish a child trauma specialty clinic at MU, which will leverage existing collaborations with other departments on campus to build a child trauma workforce that will establish our center as a leader in child traumatic stress in the region,” she told the school.
The average wait for Missouri children and teens to see a psychiatrist is up to six months, according to a 2016 report by the Hospital Industry Data Institute. In mid-Missouri, the rate of child maltreatment and the amount of them entering into protective custody exceeds the state average, according to the release, meaning children in the region are at a greater risk for trauma exposure.