The University of Missouri System has paid a former associate dean at MU’s School of Medicine $1.57 million to settle a discrimination lawsuit.
Rachel Brown, a white woman who was 60 years old at the time of her removal, sued the UM System in 2017 for age- and race-related discrimination after she was removed from her position and replaced by a younger Black woman.
Brown withdrew her claim of racial discrimination earlier this year, meaning the settlement only included age discrimination and retaliation. As part of the settlement’s terms, neither party admits wrongdoing or liability.
The Missourian obtained a copy of the settlement through a public records request. Brown and her attorneys are not allowed to “seek any publicity or disseminate any information” about the agreement, according to the document.
A Boone County judge approved both the settlement and ensuing dismissal of the lawsuit. Of the $1,565,000 Brown received, nearly half will go toward attorney’s fees.
Brown, whose title was associate dean for student programs, alleged she was removed from her post in 2016 by former Medical School Dean Patrice Delafontaine to “make a change in leadership” with no relation to job performance.
Brown’s lawsuit alleged that her opposition to changes in diversity and inclusion programs were considered “obstruction” by a newly appointed associate dean, Warren Lockette. Brown also alleged that the associate dean’s push to bring more out-of-state students to the school was based on a belief that students from Missouri were “bumpkins, hicks and illiterates.”
After Brown’s removal, the lawsuit alleged that Delafontaine incorrectly referred to her departure as a resignation in conversation with students and media.
Delafontaine left MU in 2019. Lockette, the associate dean for diversity and inclusion named in the lawsuit, is not listed on the medical school website and appears to work at another university.
The associate dean who replaced Brown, Laine Young-Walker, remains in her position, according to the medical school’s website.