The MU School of Music has named a choral hall after famous alumna musician Sheryl Crow.
The newly named Sheryl Crow Hall is a choral performance and rehearsal hall located inside of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center.
Crow received her degree in music education from MU in 1984 and received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree in 2011 for her achievements and musical success, the Missourian perviously reported.
The new name is in honor of Crow’s support of the building’s fundraising campaign according to a Facebook post from University of Missouri School of Music.
Crow held a benefit concert in 2015, which the post noted was the highlight of the campaign.
The Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center was a $24 million facility that officially opened in 2020, the Missourian previously reported.
Prior to the construction of the facility, the School of Music used a converted gymnasium and an old student dining hall, according to a news release from the School of Music.
Crow recently performed at the 2021 Roots N Blues Festival in September where she headlined the festival along with Mavis Staples.