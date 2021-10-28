Christian Rozier, assistant professor at the University of Missouri School of Visual Studies, led an advanced screening of his film "Apache Leap" at Jesse Hall on Thursday evening.
The event kicked off the fifth annual celebration of National Native American Heritage Month at MU and was hosted by the colleges of Arts and Science, Education and Undergraduate Studies. The university will host various educational speeches and events to celebrate throughout November.
"Apache Leap" follows Keane Cassadore, played by Ignacio Kenton. In the coming-of-age tale set on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona and filmed on location, Cassadore struggles to balance his passion for his art with his father-in-law's wish for him to work outside of the reservation.
Cassadore must turn in a job application before time runs out, but family stresses, financial pressures and a broken car throw up obstacles along the way. The decisions Cassadore makes affect members of his family and bring each to their boiling point.
The film focuses on the Apache tribe. According to the production company Peridot Films Instagram account, the crew and cast was made up almost completely of San Carlos Apache members.
Following the screening, a Q&A session gave audience members the opportunity to learn more about the film and the production style. Rozier, who directed and co-wrote the film, was accompanied by his executive producer Douglas Miles Jr. and actor Douglas Miles Sr., who played John Riley in the film.
While building the cast, Rozier believed it was important to find talent and people who belonged to the reservation where he was filming.
"I could stand here and thank people for two hours because it's just a community," Rozier said. The cast and crew grew as family and friends of the existing cast became interested in the production.
The crew suggested creating protocols for engaging with Native American tribes to prevent large Hollywood productions from being insensitive toward culture and heritage.
"It's not rocket science, you just have to treat Natives with respect," Miles Sr. said.
The next event for National Native American Heritage Month will be a speech from activist Corinne Grey Could entitled "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives: A Reckoning." The event will be held 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Memorial Union and on Zoom.