After having to close several dorms in 2017 because of a decline in enrollment, MU now has more students both living on campus and choosing to join Greek life.
More than 6,700 students chose to live in the residential halls this year, according to a news release from MU. There was also a 42% increase in the number of returning students who chose to live in the dorms again.
Because of the high demand for on-campus housing, MU partnered with three separate apartment complexes to establish other "residential experiences" for students, according to the release. The three complexes are the Rise on 9th on Ninth Street, U Centre on Turner Avenue and Campus Lodge on Old 63. MU is currently contracting 760 units in the private complexes, with 330 units occupied by first-time freshmen, MU spokeswoman Liz McCune said.
In the past two years, MU has lowered costs of housing and dining for students in an effort to help them live on campus. These rate decreases allowed eight out of 10 students who live on campus to pay less for housing this year, according to the release.
Greek life also saw a jump in students participating this year. Both the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association had more people register to join their organizations.
The council had a 90% increase with more than 500 men registering to participate in recruitment, making it the third-largest formal recruitment class ever at MU. This year, the council changed its recruitment schedule from its typical date during the summer to the week before classes started.
"Moving IFC recruitment to coincide with move-in week and Panhellenic recruitment was a major benefit to young men interested in joining fraternities," MU Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga said in the release.
The Panhellenic Association had more than 1,400 women participate, which was an increase of 20% from last year.
"From making the Greek recruitment process align with students' schedules to improving our residential life experience, we are committed to providing the best campus experience to students," Vice Provost for Student Affairs Bill Stackman said in the release.
On Monday, MU reported that 5,459 freshmen started classes, which is up 16% from last year.
"We continue to emphasize to our students that getting involved at Mizzou is incredibly beneficial to their success," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in the release. "To enable as many students as possible to have these important experiences, we work every day to ensure our state's flagship university is accessible, affordable and safe."
Supervising editor is Tynan Stewart.