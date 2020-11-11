Senior MU ROTC Cadet Kylie Schatmeyer has spent the past three months preparing a labrador retriever named Blaze to become a service dog for a local veteran experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder or a child with autism. She said it’s been an honor to do the work, but she didn’t realize how much she would benefit from the effort.
Always having Blaze around to support her has been important, Schatmeyer said, so she “can only imagine how helpful that is for someone who has disabilities.”
Schatmeyer is one of four cadets who volunteered to work with the Missouri chapter of Retrieving Freedom, a nonprofit group that partners with Reserve Officers Training Corps to train service dogs.
Retrieving Freedom receives dogs from throughout the state and has an in-house breeding program where it breeds and raises labradors, golden retrievers, labradoodles, goldendoodles and some lab-golden crosses. The dogs stay at breeder foster homes from birth until they’re around 8 weeks. The dogs are placed in more long-term foster homes for about a year before they’re introduced to ROTC students to begin their training, said Bailey Inman, a stage 3 dog trainer for Retrieving Freedom.
The program has four dogs in training at MU, with four cadets as primary handlers and six others serving as secondary handlers. Inman said students complete a full day of training before being paired with a dog.
Schatmeyer, a primary handler, joined the project in September after observing her roommate’s experience with a similar program last year.
“I saw her working with her dog, and it was really inspirational,” Schatmeyer said.
Schatmeyer received Blaze in late September. He’s a little more than a year old. Schatmeyer will continue working with him until the end of the semester, when Blaze will be paired with a veteran or a child. She said she’ll be sad to part with him, but she said the program let the trainers follow the dogs’ progesses by providing updates along the way. Schatmeyer said to see the child or the veteran that Blaze is placed with will be worth it in the end.
By the time dogs reach stage two of the training, Schatmeyer said they have been potty-trained and know basic commands like “sit” and “down.” She said the training her and the other cadets do is more advanced. They are teaching the dogs directional commands: left, front, right, behind. When you tell them left, they sit nice and close to you, she said. Veterans or children could use the behind command in a grocery store if they’re getting overwhelmed with people around them. The dog would go behind them and give them more space.
Schatmeyer is currently teaching Blaze to push.
“We start with them just pushing their nose against a flyswatter, and that’ll be moved up and progressed eventually to pressing an elevator button or wheelchair buttons,” she said.
Schatmeyer said it’s been amazing to see and hear how valuable the program is from veterans who have been paired with dogs.
It’s important, she said, “knowing that I can be part of that and help with the process of getting the dogs to ultimately be placed with someone who really needs them.”
Schatmeyer said the program considers a dog’s personality when deciding whether to place it with a veteran or a child.
“The more calming dogs that may be able to pick up on stressors may work better with a veteran who has PTSD, versus a dog that is a little more playful or energetic may work better with a child,” she said. “They look at the personalities and then place them where they best fit. Then, they see if it works.”
Schatmeyer thinks Blaze’s calm demeanor and ability to sense when she’s stressed will make him a good candidate for a veteran pairing, but she said no final decisions have been made yet.
Retrieving Freedom has partnerships with other universities in Iowa, but its MU partnership is the only one in Missouri. Since the program’s 2011 inception in Iowa, it has helped place 107 service dogs, 57 of them with veterans.
Retrieving Freedom opened its Missouri location in December 2019.